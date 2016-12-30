Jordan Naftal Joins The Team At Wellington National

The Wellington National Golf club recently welcomed Jordan Naftal to its team as director of food and beverage. Since opening in August, the premier golf and country club has exceeded its initial goals, including selling out the founding level membership and hosting prestigious charity golf tournaments.

With the help of his team, including Chef Enrique Noble who also came from Jordan’s Bistro, Naftal will manage the food and beverage operations at Wellington National, including operating both the wine bar and Champions Bistro, which is expected to be completed in early 2017. Full-service catering for member and non-member events will also be offered through the Wellington National team.

“I am thrilled and honored to be taking on the food and beverage operations of Wellington National, and believe we can do amazing things here,” Naftal said. “The potential for this beautiful space is limitless, and I am excited about continuing to serve some of our guests we have come to know over the past four years at Jordan’s. My passion for food and beverages is fueled by the guests we serve.”

Members who dine at the Wellington National Golf Club can look forward to an outstanding menu that relies on only the freshest ingredients and will rotate frequently.

“We are thrilled to be able to announce that Chef Jordan and his team have come on board at Wellington National,” founding partners Chip Smith and Doug Marty said. “He brings with him an unmatched reputation of excellence and professionalism, and we think he will establish our restaurants as standout dining venues in the Wellington community.”

Wellington Hospitality Group will continue to be present at Wellington National by hosting private events at the golf and country club. The group will also be available to cater and plan events for individuals and organizations throughout the area.

The Wellington National Golf & Country Club is well on its way to becoming the go-to golf and event venue of Wellington and Palm Beach County. For more information on membership, contact Julie Pickens at julie@wellingtonnationalgolf.com. To learn more about dining and catering services, e-mail chef@wellingtonnationalgolf.com.

ABOVE: Wellington National partner Doug Marty with Jordan Naftal.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Business