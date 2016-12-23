Agustin Aguirre Finishes U.S. Air Force Training

U.S. Air Force Airman Agustin L. Aguirre has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward a degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Aguirre is the son of Rosa Moreno and Augustine Aguirre, and grandson of Esther Moreno. He graduated in 2015 from Seminole Ridge High School.

