Alexis Jordan Finishes Her College Volleyball Career

By at December 23, 2016 | 12:03 am | Print

Washington College senior right-side hitter Alexis Jordan, a graduate of Seminole Ridge High School, concluded her fourth and final season with the Washington College volleyball team.

Serving as a tri-captain, she played in all 25 matches this season, starting in 24 matches for the Shorewomen in 2016. Jordan had 124 kills, 35 blocks and 32 digs this season. Her 35 blocks ranked second on the squad, and her 124 kills were good for fifth. In her career with the team, she had 529 kills, 286 digs, 135 blocks, 112 assists and 21 service aces.

Jordan earned a spot on the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll for the third straight time. To be named to the Centennial Conference Academic Honor Roll, a student-athlete must be a sophomore, junior or senior and carry at least a 3.40 cumulative grade-point average.

