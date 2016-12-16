Allstate’s Ann-Marie Batten Expanding Into Wellington

Allstate Insurance Co. is proud to announce that Exclusive Agent Ann-Marie Batten is expanding her business into the Wellington community.

Batten, a successful Allstate agency owner for more than two years, purchased former agency owner Erica Clark’s business and is now meeting the insurance and financial needs of the Wellington community.

“I’m excited about this opportunity to help the people in my town with their household insurance and financial services needs,” Batten said. “I have a team of licensed professionals, ready to help Allstate’s new customers through this transition. We look forward to providing them with the best information, support and service possible.”

With a solid record of Allstate honors, such as Honor Ring and National Conference, Batten and her staff have a history of excellence, professionalism and customer service. The full-service Allstate agency offers a complete line of insurance and financial services products, including auto, property, life and other coverages.

“Besides serving and helping customers with their insurance needs, we are a business that believes in giving back to this community,” she said. “This year, we’ve worked with United Way of Palm Beach County and the Charlotte Hans Foundation, securing $1,000 grants to each from the Allstate Foundation.”

Her new agency is located at 12788 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Suite 1004, in Wellington. Reach Batten and her team at (561) 798-0230 or contact her West Palm Beach office at (561) 627-1806.

ABOVE: Ann-Marie Batten

