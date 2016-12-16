American Legion Makes Bags Of Personal Items For Homeless Veterans

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #367 and American Legion Unit #367 recently made bags filled with personal items and food for homeless veterans. Machelle Jackson from the VA Medical Center in West Palm Beach accepted the donation bags. Shown above are Connie Kilgore, John Castro, Irmgard Letourneau, Marge Herzog, Joan Shoemake, Nikki Provenzano, Mason Mills and Norma Flannagan with the bags.

People