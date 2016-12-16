American Legion Post 390 Thanks Wellington’s Michelle Garvey

During the Wellington American Legion Chris Reyka Memorial Post 390 meeting Wednesday, Dec. 14, Commander Al Ziker presented Community Programs Manager Michelle Garvey with a certificate of appreciation from the American Legion for her service and assistance to the group’s programs and activities.

“Michelle is instrumental in helping the American Legion in anything we need done. She’s very good at coordinating for the Christmas parade, which we’ve never been in the past, but we will be in the future,” Ziker said. “She does an outstanding job. Anything we ask her to do, she does without hesitation.”

Garvey attended the meeting with her daughter, Piper Frost, 5.

“I’m honored,” Garvey said. “I enjoy working with the American Legion. They’re a great group of individuals. Any way we can get the name out there, and get them highlighted, we try to do.”

Wednesday’s meeting also included the post’s holiday party.

For more information, e-mail wellingtonlegion390@gmail.com.

ABOVE: Michelle Garvey is presented a certificate of appreciation by Al Ziker.

