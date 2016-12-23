Art Society Meeting Features Jewelry-Making Demo

The Wellington Art Society met Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Wellington Community Center featuring a special jewelry-making demonstration by Lynda Turek-Koehler. Artists presented their work at the beginning of the meeting while members enjoyed holiday food and drinks. A raffle included three bracelets by Turek-Koehler. For more info., visit www.wellingtonartsociety.org. Photos by Shayna Tanen

