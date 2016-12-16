Attorney Michael Pike Named To Wellington Chamber President’s Circle

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce has welcomed attorney Michael J. Pike as a President’s Circle Trustee Level member.

Pike is an AV Preeminent Rated attorney and the managing partner of Pike & Lustig LLP.

Before opening his own law firm, he spent several years practicing law as an associate and partner at some of Florida’s most prestigious firms.

Pike has been practicing law for more than 13 years. He has secured numerous verdicts and settlements on behalf of clients within the areas of personal injury, auto accidents, highway accidents, wrongful death, insurance litigation, business litigation, sexual battery and assault, and RICO.

Pike is a state and federal court practitioner, having handled several cases in the United States District Courts involving complex business disputes. He is a former clerk of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and has also worked with the State Attorney’s Office. He is admitted to practice in Florida and the U.S. District Courts, Southern and Middle Districts of Florida.

Pike received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida College of Journalism and Communications, then earned his J.D. with honors from the University of Florida’s Levin College of Law. In addition to serving as president of the law school’s prestigious trial team, he co-authored an article titled, “Cyber Gossip or Securities Fraud: Some First Amendment Guidance in Drawing the Line,” which was published in www.wallstreetlawyer.com.

He is a member of the Palm Beach County Bar Association, the Florida Justice Association and is a past president of the Palm Beach County Justice Association.

Pike has received numerous accolades and awards including “Top Up and Comer” by the South Florida Legal Guide, “Up & Comers” by the South Florida Business Journal; “Legal Elite” by Florida Trend magazine; a “Rising Star” and “Super Lawyer” by Super Lawyers magazine; and a “Person On The Move” numerous times by both the South Florida Sun-Sentinel and the Palm Beach Post.

Pike is also active within the community and involved with numerous organizations, including service as a board member of SOS Children’s Village. He is also an avid fisherman and a member of Florida’s CrossFit and Jiu-Jitsu communities.

