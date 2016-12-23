haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Binks Annual Carnival A Huge Success

By at December 23, 2016 | 12:03 am | Print

Binks Annual Carnival A Huge Success

The Binks Forest Elementary School Fall Carnival, held on Saturday, Nov. 5, raised a record-breaking $22,218. The 2016 event was attended by approximately 2,000 people.

Funds raised from the event will be used to purchase mini laptops for each classroom. “Our goal is to provide more digital literacy for our students,” Principal Michella Levy said.

Approximately 1,100 students attend Binks Forest in grades K-5.

Presenting sponsors for this year’s carnival included Pike & Lustig LLP, the Center for Bone & Joint Surgery of the Palm Beaches, Shults Orthodontics, Arden and Palm Beach International Realty.

The carnival offered a variety of activities for all ages, including bounce houses and slides, a bungee trampoline, a rock-climbing wall, a petting zoo, nearly 30 carnival games, a vendor boutique, food vendors and more than 70 themed raffle baskets. There was even a dog adopted from Amber’s Animal Outreach, which had pets available for adoption at the carnival. Local dance troupes, the Binks Forest Cheerleaders and musicians performed on the Wellington stage.

The annual event is hosted by the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and relies on the efforts of parents, teachers and volunteers. The Fall Carnival is one of many exciting events on the Binks calendar sponsored by the PTA. On Feb. 16, the school will host its annual Family STEAM Night, when Binks students and families will explore 20 interactive stations provided by the South Florida Science Center. The Lego League, Mathnasium and PBSO Bomb Squad will also be on hand to demonstrate how they use STEAM concepts, and dinners from Jason’s Deli will be available for presale. On March 10, the PTA will sponsor the Spring Family Dance, a fun event with a DJ, games, food and more.

“The Fall Carnival comes together because of the combined efforts of so many talented and dedicated parent volunteers, teachers and staff members,” said Tanya Siskind, who is serving the final year in her six-year tenure as PTA president. “I’ll definitely be coming back next year to enjoy the carnival with my family and friends, and I know it will be better than ever.”

To learn more about the PTA, visit www.binksforestpta.com.

ABOVE: Preschooler Kaden Meserow on the bungee jump trampoline.

Schools

Related Posts

Post Your Comments