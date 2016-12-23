Binks Annual Carnival A Huge Success

The Binks Forest Elementary School Fall Carnival, held on Saturday, Nov. 5, raised a record-breaking $22,218. The 2016 event was attended by approximately 2,000 people.

Funds raised from the event will be used to purchase mini laptops for each classroom. “Our goal is to provide more digital literacy for our students,” Principal Michella Levy said.

Approximately 1,100 students attend Binks Forest in grades K-5.

Presenting sponsors for this year’s carnival included Pike & Lustig LLP, the Center for Bone & Joint Surgery of the Palm Beaches, Shults Orthodontics, Arden and Palm Beach International Realty.

The carnival offered a variety of activities for all ages, including bounce houses and slides, a bungee trampoline, a rock-climbing wall, a petting zoo, nearly 30 carnival games, a vendor boutique, food vendors and more than 70 themed raffle baskets. There was even a dog adopted from Amber’s Animal Outreach, which had pets available for adoption at the carnival. Local dance troupes, the Binks Forest Cheerleaders and musicians performed on the Wellington stage.

The annual event is hosted by the school’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) and relies on the efforts of parents, teachers and volunteers. The Fall Carnival is one of many exciting events on the Binks calendar sponsored by the PTA. On Feb. 16, the school will host its annual Family STEAM Night, when Binks students and families will explore 20 interactive stations provided by the South Florida Science Center. The Lego League, Mathnasium and PBSO Bomb Squad will also be on hand to demonstrate how they use STEAM concepts, and dinners from Jason’s Deli will be available for presale. On March 10, the PTA will sponsor the Spring Family Dance, a fun event with a DJ, games, food and more.

“The Fall Carnival comes together because of the combined efforts of so many talented and dedicated parent volunteers, teachers and staff members,” said Tanya Siskind, who is serving the final year in her six-year tenure as PTA president. “I’ll definitely be coming back next year to enjoy the carnival with my family and friends, and I know it will be better than ever.”

To learn more about the PTA, visit www.binksforestpta.com.

ABOVE: Preschooler Kaden Meserow on the bungee jump trampoline.

