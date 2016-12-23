Bowen Realty Collects Toys To Help Youth In The Glades

For the last five years, Bowen Realty has collected toys and donated them to Margaret Strachan, who, along with fellow church members, has made the holidays a little better for underprivileged youth in the Pahokee area. For the last 30 years, Strachan and her helpers have been supplying gifts to hundreds of needy children each holiday season. Darell Bowen, owner of Bowen Realty said, “I can’t think of a more direct way to help those in need, and all of our agents and staff have really supported this cause.” To donate toys, call Bowen Realty at (561) 429-2070 or Strachan at (561) 924-5946. Shown above are Bowen and Strachan with collected toys.

