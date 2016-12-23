Bronco Debaters Have A Great Tournament

On Dec. 10, 51 members of the Palm Beach Central High School debate team traveled to Royal Palm Beach High School to compete against 350 other students. There were 20 other high schools competing in 12 events.

The Bronco winners were as follows: Marlana Lawrence and Joevante Jean received first place in Two-Person Acting; Armando Arteaga received first place in Storytelling; Logan Downs and Ben Gott received first place in Beginning Two-Person Acting; Sabrina Fonseca and Shayly Ratliff received sixth place in Two-Person Acting; and Janisha Rocha and Dominic LaFlame received sixth place in Two-Person Acting.

Also competing well were Mailon Cedeno, Neveah Johns, Rachel Hall, John Jennings, Evett Rodriguez, Lindsey Miller and Isabela Araujo.

Congratulations to the debate students and coach Daryl Hall.

ABOVE: Members of the Palm Beach Central High School debate team with their trophies.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Schools