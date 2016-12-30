Calendar For December 30, 2016 – January 5, 2017

Saturday, Dec. 31

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hold a trail maintenance in Okeeheelee Park on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 7:30 a.m. Call Paul Cummings at (561) 963-9906 for more info.

• Ring in the New Year like never before at the Palm Beach Zoo’s fourth annual Noon Year’s Eve Celebration with your furry, feathered and scaly friends on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join in a children’s dance party in the Fountain Plaza. This event is included with regular zoo admission. Visit www.palmbeachzoo.org for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present 42nd Street on stage on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 8 p.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

• CAFCI will hold its 27th annual New Year’s Eve Gala at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center on Saturday, Dec. 31 from 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. This semi-formal affair will feature a buffet with cuisine from Chef G, door prizes, dancing and a 50/50 raffle. The evening will culminate with a midnight champagne toast to ring in 2017. Tickets are $50. RSVP to Dennis Wright at (561) 653-1586, Lawrence Logan at (561) 791-0162, Junette Powell at (561) 346-2353 or the CAFCI hotline at (561) 790-4002. Tickets are also available online at www.cafcipbc.org.

Sunday, Jan. 1

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will hike in the Sandhill Crane Tract on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8 a.m. Hikers will meet at the gate on the north side of the Beeline Highway, 5 miles northwest of Northlake Blvd. Wear sturdy footwear and a hat. A hiking stick is recommended. Bring water and a snack. Call Bea at (561) 644-0777 for more info.

• The International Polo Club Palm Beach will open the 2017 winter polo season with the Herbie Pennell Cup Final on Sunday, Jan. 1. For more info., visit www.internationalpoloclub.com or call (561) 204-5687.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will meet on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 7 p.m. at the Okeeheelee Park Nature Center (7715 Forest Hill Blvd.). The program will be by Megan Harris of the River Center. Call Margaret Brabham at (561) 324-3543 for more info.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present a Salute to Vienna New Year’s Concert with the Strauss Symphony of America on Sunday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m., featuring conductor Christoph Campestrini, soprano Monika Rebholz, tenor Franz Gürtelschmied, dancers from the Kiev City Ballet and international champion ballroom dancers. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

Monday, Jan. 2

• A free Vacation Bible School will be co-sponsored by Westlake Baptist Church and Avenir Baptist Church from Monday, Jan. 2 through Friday, Jan. 6 at the Hamlin House Community Center (14893 89th Place North in The Acreage). To pre-register, call (561) 814-2724 or e-mail westlakebaptistcongregation@gmail.com.

• The Palm Beach County Cooperative Extension Service will offer Smart Steps: Embrace the Journey during the month of January. The Smart Steps program helps remarried and re-partnered families adjust to lifestyle changes. Topics covered include parenting in a stepfamily, strengthening the couple, legal and financial issues, and managing multiple households. The program will be held Tuesdays, Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 6 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension Service Office (559 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach). Attendees must register by Monday, Jan. 2 at www.smartcouples.org. For more info., call (561) 233-1742.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Wiesenthal, written by and starring Tom Dugan and directed by Jenny Sullivan, from Tuesday, Jan. 3 through Sunday, Jan. 8. The play tells the riveting true story of Holocaust survivor and Nazi hunter Simon Wiesenthal. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will host Kickstart Your Writing Ability with lecturer Julie Gilbert of the Writers’ Academy on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 1:30 p.m. Gilbert will show you how to unlock your muse. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host Kids Wii U Gaming & More for ages 7 to 12 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 2:30 p.m. Come and play some of your favorite Wii U and board games with your friends. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Science Squad: Animal Families for kindergarten through second grade on Tuesdays at 3:30 p.m. through January. Discover a new animal family every week in January through a mixture of activities, experiments and observations. Dress to get messy. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• State Sen. Bobby Powell Jr. (D- District 30) will host a Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6 p.m. at the Royal Palm Beach Cultural Center (151 Civic Center Way). Powell will be joined by State Rep. Matt Willhite (D-District 86). For more info., visit www.flsenate.gov/senators/s30.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Pizza Chat for ages 12 to 17 on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Chat with the group about a book, movie, game, anime or show that you loved or hated, while enjoying pizza and drinks. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Wonders of the Night Sky: Telescope Viewing Session for adults on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. Encounter numerous celestial wonders with a presentation and telescope viewing provided by the Astronomical Society of the Palm Beaches. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will meet Tuesday, Jan 3 at 7 p.m. at the FAU Pine Jog Environmental Education Center (6301 Summit Blvd.). The program, “Getting to Know Pine Jog,” will feature Ray Coleman and Lauren Butcher of Pine Jog. Visit www.auduboneverglades.org for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Wonders of the Night Sky: Telescope Viewing Session for adults on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. Join the Astronomical Society of the Palm Beaches and learn about constellations as you stargaze from sunset to 8:30 p.m. outside, if the skies are clear. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

• American Legion Auxiliary Unit #367 of Royal Palm Beach will meet Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 10 a.m. at the Palms West Presbyterian Church (13689 Okeechobee Blvd., Loxahatchee Groves). For more info., call Marge Herzog at (561) 791-9875 or Joan Shewmake at (561) 792-2317.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host a Dungeons & Dragons Marathon for ages 12 and up on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 4:30 p.m. Enjoy a marathon adventure in the world of Dungeons & Dragons with fellow wizards and warriors. Pizza and snacks will be provided. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Village of Wellington will hold a Neighborhood Watch Meeting in Olympia’s Scribner Village and Bryden Village neighborhoods on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 6:30 p.m. For more info., visit www.wellingtonfl.gov.

Thursday, Jan. 5

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will host Sexual Healing: An Intimate Conversation with Dr. Ruth Westheimer interviewed by Steven Caras on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 11:30 a.m. Visit www.kravis.org for more info.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host Lego Bricks for ages 5 to 12 on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 2:30 p.m. Build, imagine and create with Lego bricks. Call (561) 790-6070 for more info.

• The Village of Wellington will host a Food Truck Invasion at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.) on Thursday, Jan. 5 from 5 to 9:30 p.m. Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

• The Women of the Western Communities will meet Thursday, Jan. 5 at the Wanderers Club in Wellington. The mix and mingle happy hour begins at 6 p.m. Be sure to arrive no later than 6:30 p.m. to check in and be seated. The guest speaker will be Mary Cauthen from the YWCA Harmony House. The monthly donation for Harmony House is non-perishable food. For more info., e-mail Mair Armand at mair@wwc-fl.com or call (561) 635-0011, or visit www.women ofthewesterncommunities.org.

• The Wellington library (1951 Royal Fern Drive) will host a Writers’ Critique Workshop for adults on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Share, offer and accept constructive criticism to improve fiction, nonfiction and poetry in a supportive atmosphere. Call (561) 790-6070 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host its Acreage Branch Fantasy Football End-of-Season Bash for ages 16 and up on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. Spend an evening recognizing the victors and sharing the highlights of the library’s second Fantasy Football season. Learn how to get involved next season. Refreshments will be served. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Kravis Center for the Performing Arts will present Louise Pitre in Chasing Rainbows: The Music of Judy Garland on Thursday, Jan. 5 and Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. For more info., visit www.kravis.org.

Friday, Jan. 6

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host New Year’s Bingo for ages 6 to 11 on Friday, Jan. 6 at 11 a.m. Play a few games of old-fashioned bingo and win awesome prizes. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Acreage library (15801 Orange Blvd.) will host Game Time for ages 8 to 12 on Friday, Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m. Have a blast indoors with new and favorite board games, card games and video games, as well as snacks. Call (561) 681-4100 to pre-register.

• The Royal Palm Beach library (500 Civic Center Way) will host its RPB Kids Coloring Club for ages 2 and up on Friday, Jan. 6 at 3:30 p.m. Children are invited to enjoy a relaxing hour of coloring. Color your favorite characters, designs and more. Worksheets and coloring sheets will be provided. Call (561) 790-6030 to pre-register.

• The Neil S. Hirsch Family Boys & Girls Club will host its 29th annual Wellington Dinner Dance, themed “Passport to Paradise,” on Friday, Jan. 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the International Polo Club Palm Beach, with proceeds helping the club serve more Wellington children in 2017. For more info., contact Christine Galenski at (561) 683-3287 or cgalenski@bgcpbc.org.

• The Village of Wellington will host a free screening of the movie Ice Age: Collision Course on Friday, Jan. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Saturday, Jan. 7

• The Audubon Society of the Everglades will walk STA-1E in western Wellington on Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 15 from 7:30 a.m. to noon. Pre-register at www.auduboneverglades.org.

• The Loxahatchee Chapter of the Florida Trail Association will walk in John Prince Park (2520 Lake Worth Road) on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 7:30 a.m. Contact Paul Cummings at (561) 963-9906 for more info.

• The Green Market at Wellington will be held Saturday, Jan. 7 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Wellington Amphitheater (12100 W. Forest Hill Blvd.). Visit www.wellingtonfl.gov for more info.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Calendar