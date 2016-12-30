Chabad Celebrates Chanukah Holiday

Chabad of Royal Palm Beach celebrated the third night of Chanukah on Monday, Dec. 26 with a grand menorah lighting at sundown. Entertainment for children was provided by the Danny Grant Variety Show before the menorah lighting, and singing and music by Benji Fafael were enjoyed after. Volunteers served traditional Chanukah foods, such as latkes (potato pancakes) and donuts, and a raffle was held. To learn more about events at Chabad of Royal Palm Beach, call (561) 225-1766 or visit www.jewishroyalpalm.com. Photos by Shayna Tanen

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Around Town Featured Royal Palm Beach