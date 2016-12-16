Chanukah At Chabad Of RPB

Chabad of Royal Palm Beach will hold a Grand Menorah Lighting on Monday, Dec. 26 at 5 p.m. with a live concert and kids program, Chanukah foods, gifts and more. Admission is free.

On Friday, Dec. 30 at 5 p.m., there will be a menorah lighting followed by a festive Chanukah shabbat dinner at 6 p.m. The cost is $25 for adults and $12 for children. RSVP by Dec. 27.

For more information on these events, or for sponsorship opportunities, call (561) 225-1766, e-mail info@jewishroyalpalm.com or visit www.jewishroyalpalm.com.

