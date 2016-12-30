Christmas Cantata At St. Peter’s Church

St. Peter’s United Methodist Church held a two-night Christmas Cantata, Dec. 17 and 18, that drew several hundred people to the church at 12200 W. Forest Hill Blvd. in Wellington.

“Behold This Child” featured the St. Peter’s choir under the direction of Ann Petersen with soloists Kathy Siena, Ali Rolph, Anna Leah Morrow, Debbie Douglas, Drew Persenaire, Kyle Houck and Don Marshall.

The Rev. Mark Caldwell, senior pastor, welcomed everyone to the church before the program. David Boyer narrated the cantata with Barbara Thompson on organ and piano, and Copeland Davis on keyboard. Joey Sigley and Julie Hausmann handled the lighting.

ABOVE: St. Peter’s Christmas Cantata performers sing “Behold This Child.”

