St. Peter’s United Methodist Church (12200 W. Forest Hill Blvd., Wellington) will host its annual Christmas Cantata on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. in the church sanctuary. The Christmas choir will present “Behold This Child.” For more info., call Ann Petersen at (561) 718-5471.

Briefs