Coldwell Banker Offers Lease To Own Program
By Town-Crier Editor at December 16, 2016 | 12:03 am | Print
Coldwell Banker Realtor Rommel Torres is offering assistance to first-time home buyers who were declined for a mortgage by a lender.
Torres, a Wellington-based agent, is working with Coldwell Banker and families, and Home Partners of America on this special program.
The Lease to Own program has a right to buy up to five years, and it is available to those with an annual income of more than $50,000 who need a little more time to build their credit.
For more information, call Torres at (561) 704-4453 or contact him through his web site at www.floridamoves.com/rommel.torres.