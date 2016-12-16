Coldwell Banker Offers Lease To Own Program

Coldwell Banker Realtor Rommel Torres is offering assistance to first-time home buyers who were declined for a mortgage by a lender.

Torres, a Wellington-based agent, is working with Coldwell Banker and families, and Home Partners of America on this special program.

The Lease to Own program has a right to buy up to five years, and it is available to those with an annual income of more than $50,000 who need a little more time to build their credit.

For more information, call Torres at (561) 704-4453 or contact him through his web site at www.floridamoves.com/rommel.torres.

