County Proclamation Salutes Wellington’s Tony Fransetta

By at December 16, 2016 | 12:03 am | Print

At the Dec. 6 meeting of the Palm Beach County Commission, Vice Mayor Melissa McKinlay presented a proclamation recognizing Wellington resident Tony Fransetta for his many years of dedicated service to retired individuals in Palm Beach County. Dec. 6 was recognized as Tony Fransetta Day in Palm Beach County. Wellington Vice Mayor John McGovern attended the ceremony, along with representatives from the local congressional delegation, who read the Tony Fransetta Day proclamation into the Congressional Record. Shown above are Debbie Frazier, Vice Mayor Melissa McKinlay and Tony Fransetta.

