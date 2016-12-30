County To Host Class For Caregivers

Feeling stressed as a caregiver? The Palm Beach County Division of Senior Services is facilitating a series titled “Powerful Tools for Caregivers.” Classes will be held on Wednesdays, beginning Jan. 11 through Feb. 15, at the North County Senior Center, located at 5217 Northlake Boulevard, Palm Beach Gardens. Class times are 10 to 11:30 a.m.

The program is free, but class size is limited and pre-registration is required. For more information, or to register, call (561) 355-4913.

“Powerful Tools for Caregivers” is an educational series designed to provide caregivers with the tools needed to take care of themselves while caring for a family member or friend, whether that person lives nearby or far away. The goal is to help caregivers thrive and provide better care to their care receivers.

This program helps caregivers reduce stress, improve self-confidence, communicate feelings better, balance their lives, increase their ability to make tough decisions and locate helpful resources. Classes consist of six sessions held once a week for 90 minutes. Participants will receive a resource book, The Caregiver Help Book.

Briefs