Cypress Trails Elementary Students Have A Hopping Good Time During Field Day Fun
By Town-Crier Editor at December 16, 2016 | 12:03 am | Print
Students at Cypress Trails Elementary School in Royal Palm Beach participated in the school’s annual field day on Thursday, Dec. 8. Students participated in crazy activities in order to work on teamwork, sportsmanship and physical fitness. Field day is also a day to simply have fun, and the students certainly met that objective. Shown above, students enjoy jumping in potato sacks.