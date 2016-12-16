Dance Arts Conservatory To Stage ‘Elf Jr.’

Wellington residents are invited to embrace their inner “elf” when the Dance Arts Conservatory Broadway Stars present Elf The Musical Jr.

Elf The Musical Jr. is an uplifting musical about one boy’s quest to find his true identity. The story encourages everyone to approach each day with goodwill, wonder and cheer. The musical tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves in the North Pole, happily unaware that he is actually a human.

Performances will be Saturday, Dec. 17 at 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Dance Arts Conservatory Center for the Performing Arts (11120 S. Crown Way, Units 3 & 4, Wellington). Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door. Seating is general admission. Tickets can be purchased at the studio or by calling (561) 296-1880.

Briefs