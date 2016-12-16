Deutch, Frankel To Speak At PBSC Fall Commencement

U.S. Reps. Ted Deutch and Lois Frankel, who were both recently re-elected, will be the keynote speakers at the Palm Beach State College fall commencement ceremonies Tuesday, Dec. 20 for more than 2,700 graduates.

Deutch, who currently represents Florida’s 21st Congressional District covering communities throughout western Palm Beach and Broward counties, will speak at the 10 a.m. ceremony for the 1,325 graduates of the associate in science, associate in applied science, bachelor’s of applied science and bachelor’s of science in nursing degree programs, along with the certificate programs.

Frankel will speak at the 2 p.m. ceremony for the 1,452 graduates of the associate in arts transfer degree. Both ceremonies will be held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach and live streamed at www.palmbeachstate.edu.

Now serving his fourth term in the 114th Congress, Deutch has been described as a rising voice in the House Democratic Caucus. He is a member of the House Judiciary Committee, the House Ethics Committee and the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on which he serves as ranking Democrat on the Middle East and North Africa Subcommittee.

Frankel served for 14 years in the Florida Legislature, including as the first woman Democratic Minority Leader before becoming mayor of West Palm Beach in 2003, where she served for eight years. She was initially elected in 2012 as the first woman to represent Florida’s 22nd Congressional District, which stretches from Riviera Beach in Palm Beach County to Fort Lauderdale and Plantation in Broward County. Frankel serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure and Foreign Affairs committees.

For information, visit www.palmbeachstate.edu/graduation.

