Elizabeth Paine Joins WRMC As Assistant Administrator

Wellington Regional Medical Center recently announced that Elizabeth Paine has joined the administrative team as assistant administrator.

Paine will work with the chief executive officer and the chief operating officer in the planning and coordination of hospital expansion and renovation projects, and will assist in daily operations.

Prior to joining WRMC, Paine worked with Tenet Healthcare Corporation at its corporate office in Dallas and at Delray Medical Center in Delray Beach.

Paine earned a master’s degree in business administration from the Owen Graduate School of Management at Vanderbilt University and a master’s degree in hearing and speech sciences, also from Vanderbilt University. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Florida in Gainesville.

Paine is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives, the Junior League of the Palm Beaches and the Delray Beach Relay for Life Event Leadership. She lives in West Palm Beach.

To learn more about WRMC, visit www.wellingtonregional.com.

ABOVE: Elizabeth Paine

