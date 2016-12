A sea of red and green streaked by as runners kicked off the fifth annual Wellington Jingle Bell Run 5K. Held Sunday, Dec. 18, about 600 runners competed at Village Park on Pierson Road in Wellington. Participants and onlookers wore bright holiday attire to the event, which collected toys as part of Wellington’s Hometown Holiday Toy Drive. Photos by Shayna Tanen

