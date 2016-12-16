Great Train Show At The Fairgrounds

The Great Train Show, the only coast-to-coast model train show in the United States, visited the South Florida Fairgrounds Expo Center on Saturday, Dec. 10 and Sunday, Dec. 11. Train enthusiasts, hobbyists and vendors were on hand for the event. Children and adults watched model trains zoom by on their tracks, bought model trains and accessories and met other train-lovers. To learn more, visit www.greattrainshow.com. Photos by Shayna Tannen

