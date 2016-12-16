Heritage International Realty Opens Wellington Office

Offering top-level service and proprietary Intelligent Marketing Strategies (IMS), Heritage International Realty recently opened its first real estate office in Wellington at a prime location at 4095 State Road 7, Suite U3, along the gateway of Wellington’s most prestigious communities and equestrian neighborhoods.

Heritage International Realty’s President and Broker James Hoffman heads up the day-to-day operations. Since opening its doors, Heritage has already contracted and closed over $10 million in sales and has over $30 million in listings.

“We are off to an amazing start with an exceptional group of talented agents,” Hoffman said.

Utilizing Heritage’s Intelligent Marketing Strategies, the firm provides clients a strategic service, as opposed to the “shotgun” approach to marketing properties, with a combination of targeted digital marketing, social media, creative events and a world-class professional network and International Buyers’ Club.

“We are a luxury boutique firm serving our South Florida equestrian and residential clients from Wellington and the Palm Beaches to Miami,” Hoffman said. “We also have extensive networks in Latin America, with trips already planned to Bogota, Colombia, in December of this year and Argentina in the first quarter of 2017.”

Hoffman is no stranger to the real estate business. Previously, he was president and broker for Opulence International Realty, where in two years he built an organization that achieved over $125 million in sales, hired and trained 59 agents, and employed state-of-the-art technology.

“I have spent 20 years working in all aspects of the real estate business and have forged relationships that serve our clients’ and our agents’ needs,” Hoffman said. “Serving as advisors to our clients and their goals, and creating a professional culture for our agents to accelerate sales in their business, is what makes us different.”

In 2015, Hoffman positioned and branded Opulence in the luxury markets and expanded reach to international buyers with a strong influence in Latin America, China and Canada. In addition, he created a development division that provided fully integrated turnkey sales and marketing programs for developers, including sales and administrative solutions; he conceived and delivered the company market report geared toward the consumer; and he established one of the first sports and entertainment divisions in the real estate industry, attracting key former athletes and entrepreneurs with strong backgrounds in entertainment to support the division, resulting in the record-breaking $13.4 million sale of the “King’s Palace” in Coconut Grove owned by LeBron James.

Heritage International Realty belongs to the National Association of Realtors, the Florida Association of Realtors, the Palm Beaches Board of Realtors, the Greater Fort Lauderdale Board of Realtors and the Miami Board of Realtors.

The firm is located in the Marketplace at Wycliffe. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends, or by appointment.

For more information, visit www.heritageinternationalrealty.com.

ABOVE: (L-R) Michael Sexton, Heritage agent Monica Hoffman, Kay Wandling, Gene Wandling and Heritage broker James Hoffman.

