Holiday Fishing Tourney In Wellington

The 26th annual Children’s Holiday Fishing Tournament took place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Village Park in Wellington. The tournament is presented by the Village of Wellington in conjunction with the Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission. Seventy-two young anglers participated. Sponsors included Bass Pro Shops, Nite Ize, Trivent, Christina Weber, MHX World Class Rod Blanks, Mud Hole, Biovex and Pelican.

