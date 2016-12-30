JustWorld Gala Returns To Wellington’s Belle Herbe Farm Jan. 13

JustWorld International will hold its 14th annual JustWorld Gala, presented by the Palm Beach Masters, on Friday, Jan. 13 at Belle Herbe Farm in Wellington.

Friday the 13th is a day that often brings with it superstition. But JustWorld is turning the luck around, bringing a fun, positive atmosphere to the day through a fundraiser that helps thousands of children around the world through partner projects.

The lively atmosphere will be brought to life through food, drinks and specialty entertainment created for the evening by Dazzle Creative Events. JustWorld is thrilled to announce that the Palm Beach Masters, a new, stand-alone international show jumping competition and leg of the Longines FEI World Cup Jumping North American League, will be joining as the presenting sponsor. JustWorld is also excited to reveal that Bolay will be the official catering sponsor of the evening, providing signature, high-quality ingredients and preparing all of the delicious food for the passed hors d’oeuvres, delectable tasting stations and desserts, while guests will enjoy an open bar sponsored by Seahorse Fashion Cuisine, Tito’s Vodka and Fernando Cellars.

Through the equestrian community, members of JustWorld International work together to break the cycle of poverty and help children around the world become positive leaders in their communities. Hundreds of people from more than 40 different countries have joined the JustWorld community with the intention of improving children’s lives. Currently, JustWorld International has partners in three countries: Cambodia, Guatemala and Honduras. In total, JustWorld is supporting more than 6,500 children this year alone, focusing on education, nutrition, health and hygiene, and leadership and cultural development programs.

Each year, JustWorld International hosts its gala to celebrate and applaud the positive change the organization and its supporters are making in the lives of children who need it most. The JustWorld Gala attracts some of the equestrian industry’s top riders, trainers, owners and supporters, as well as important members of the Wellington community.

New JustWorld sponsors include Engel & Völkers joining as real estate sponsor, Rice Show Stables as entertainment sponsor and Horseware Ireland as sponsor of the fun photo booth, allowing guests to capture a night to be remembered.

The festive night will host a series of fundraising events that will directly benefit JustWorld’s projects, including a silent auction and a live auction. The auction items will be sure to amaze the crowd and out-do last year.

For more information regarding the 14th annual JustWorld Gala, presented by the Palm Beach Masters, corporate sponsorship opportunities or auction donations, e-mail jwinfo@justworldinternational.org or call (561) 333-9391. To purchase tickets and tables online, visit http://gala.justworldinternational.org.

If you are unable to attend the event, consider making a donation to JustWorld International in commemoration of its 14th year of supporting children in need. Donations can be made online at www.justworldinternational.org.

JustWorld International is devoted to breaking the cycle of poverty by funding local partners around the world helping children thrive.

JustWorld is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization in the United States and a registered Association 1901 in France. Tax-deductible donations are accepted in Switzerland, and JustWorld’s supporters can send their donations to Fondation Philanthropia, a Swiss public-benefit umbrella foundation. JustWorld International has no political or religious affiliation.

