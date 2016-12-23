Kids Cancer Foundation Hosts Annual Breakfast With Santa

More than 350 local children battling cancer and their families were treated to a visit from Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

The Kids Cancer Foundation sponsors this annual event. Thanks to the successful toy and gift card drives organized by many local benefactors, this festive and fun event was a huge success.

Supporters included Smoke Inn, Everglades Elementary School, Palm Beach Day School and a number of other generous individuals and organizations, as well as the continued annual support of the Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of Palm Beach County and the Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society (FOOLS).

Families were treated to a breakfast buffet sponsored by the Gold Coast Builder’s Association. Everyone had the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa, do a special holiday craft sponsored by Home Depot of Royal Palm Beach, decorate gingerbread men, see Santa ride in on a fire truck and, best of all, enjoy a morning far removed from the doctor’s office and the hospital.

In addition, to every child receiving a Jared’s Jewelry teddy bear from Santa, each family also received gift cards and a bag filled with age-appropriate toys and games for their children.

The Kids Cancer Foundation provides hope and support to children and families battling childhood cancer and/or a blood disorder. For more info., visit www.kidscancersf.org or call Michelle O’Boyle at (561) 371-1298.

ABOVE: The Kids Cancer Foundation family gathers with Santa Claus at the fairgrounds.

