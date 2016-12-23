haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Kids Cancer Foundation Hosts Annual Breakfast With Santa

By at December 23, 2016 | 12:04 am | Print

Kids Cancer Foundation Hosts Annual Breakfast With Santa

More than 350 local children battling cancer and their families were treated to a visit from Santa Claus on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the South Florida Fairgrounds.

The Kids Cancer Foundation sponsors this annual event. Thanks to the successful toy and gift card drives organized by many local benefactors, this festive and fun event was a huge success.

Supporters included Smoke Inn, Everglades Elementary School, Palm Beach Day School and a number of other generous individuals and organizations, as well as the continued annual support of the Professional Firefighters and Paramedics of Palm Beach County and the Fraternal Order of Leatherheads Society (FOOLS).

Families were treated to a breakfast buffet sponsored by the Gold Coast Builder’s Association. Everyone had the opportunity to have their picture taken with Santa, do a special holiday craft sponsored by Home Depot of Royal Palm Beach, decorate gingerbread men, see Santa ride in on a fire truck and, best of all, enjoy a morning far removed from the doctor’s office and the hospital.

In addition, to every child receiving a Jared’s Jewelry teddy bear from Santa, each family also received gift cards and a bag filled with age-appropriate toys and games for their children.

The Kids Cancer Foundation provides hope and support to children and families battling childhood cancer and/or a blood disorder. For more info., visit www.kidscancersf.org or call Michelle O’Boyle at (561) 371-1298.

 

ABOVE: The Kids Cancer Foundation family gathers with Santa Claus at the fairgrounds.

Briefs News People

Related Posts

Post Your Comments