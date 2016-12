On Saturday, Dec. 17 at 11 a.m., the Kiwanis Club of Wellington, in conjunction with other Kiwanis clubs and the VFW, will participate in the Wreaths Across America event at the South Florida National Cemetery off State Road 7. The event will lay 16,000 wreaths honoring fallen heroes. Anyone interested in participating should contact Don Meyers at donaldmeyers.dm@gmail.com.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs