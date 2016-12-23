Knights Of Columbus Bike Run

The Knights of Columbus St. Rita Council #8419 and members of Project 425 met at the Royal Palm Beach Walmart Supercenter on Saturday, Dec. 17 to pick up bicycles for the Jerry B. Fonda Annual Christmas Bike Drive. A total of 100 bicycles and helmets went to St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Pahokee and St. Philip Benizi Catholic Church in Belle Glade, as well as 20 to St. Rita’s Faith House in Wellington. Project 425 guys loaded and hauled the bikes to Pahokee and Belle Glade.

