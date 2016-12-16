Lakeside Medical’s Lab Has Successful Survey

On Wednesday, Nov. 9 and Thursday, Nov. 10, the Joint Commission completed an unannounced full survey of the laboratory at Lakeside Medical Center, the Joint Commission-accredited, acute-care hospital in Belle Glade that the Health Care District of Palm Beach County owns and operates to serve the rural Glades communities. The survey was successful, and the lab was assessed without significant findings. Congratulations to Dinaliza Calderon, laboratory manager, and her team of lab professionals. In the photo above, staffers were captured celebrating after the positive findings were announced. (L-R) Kanya Xiong, a medical technologist II; Berlinda Burrell, a phlebotomist; Cynthia Jarrell, a medical technologist II; Marietes Damaso, the lab supervisor; Liza Calderon, the lab manager; and Carolyn Holmes, a phlebotomist.

