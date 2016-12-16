Letter: WinterFest with Vanilla Ice 2016 A Smashing Success

The Wellington Chamber of Commerce is delighted to announce another smashing success! WinterFest with Vanilla Ice 2016 drew record-breaking crowds on Dec. 3 at the Wellington Amphitheater.

Presented by the Wellington Chamber of Commerce, the Village of Wellington, Chukker.TV and Grand Champions Polo Club, the Royal Inn and the original Wellington Mall, Palms West Hospital and the Children’s Hospital at Palms West, as well as Equestrian Sport Productions LLC, the event provided a lineup of holiday performances, phenomenal food vendors, boutique shopping, business and service vendors, the Potions in Motion Lounge and Blizzard Beach.

Local celebrity musical sensation, philanthropist and Emmy Award-nominated DIY Network television star Vanilla Ice performed his iconic celebrated musical hits to an overflowing crowd.

The chamber wishes to thank our sponsors: Host Venue the Village of Wellington; Title Sponsors Grand Champions Polo Club and Chukker.TV, and the Royal Inn and the original Wellington Mall; Blizzard Beach Sponsors Palms West Hospital and the Children’s Hospital at Palms West, and Equestrian Sport Productions LLC; Drone Sponsor Pyra Promotions and Pyra 360.com; Photo Booth Sponsors Arden, the Florida Sugar Cane League, Fusion AV Solutions and Greenstein & Lubliner; Media Sponsor Chukker.TV; and Luxury Auto Sponsor Braman Motorcars.

Our exceptional vendors and exhibitors were BJ Events LLC, Bolay, Braman BMW, Chappy’s Food Cart, Chick-fil-A, Chukker.TV, CJR Fine Arts & Frame, Clothed4APurpose, Coldwell Banker-Rommel Torres, Cruise Planners, Elysa Suzanne Couture Clothing, Family Vision Center, Greenstein & Lubliner, Hard Exercise Works, HealthSource of Royal Palm Beach, HNM Menswear, Homes for Heroes, Hurricane Grill & Wings, HW Interiors, Ice Cream Express, India Bar & Grill, Jessie’s Girl, Jordan’s Steak Bistro. Kiwanis of Wellington, Kona Ice of Palm Beach, Lively Lights, Lularoe, MaxHealth Chiropractic, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Palm Beach Anti-Aging & Regenerative Medicine LLC, Palm Beach County Animal Care & Control, Palm Beach Health Center, Palm Beach International Academy, Palm Beach Opera, Palm Beach Polo Golf & Country Club, Palms West Hospital, Paradise Kettle Corn, Peak Profit Global, Perfect Smile Dentistry, Plastic Surgery of Palm Beach, PNC Bank, Potions In Motion, Pretty Deliveries, Pyra/Pyra 360, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Santa, Sarah Spiritual, Shullman Orthodontics, Starbucks, Stonewood Grill & Tavern, Ted’s Take Out, the Art Cellar, the Beach Buffalo, the Children’s Hospital at Palms West, the original Wellington Mall, the Quaye at Wellington Luxury Rentals, the Royal Inn, the UPS Store, the Wellness Experience, Title Boxing Club, Vanilla Ice Merchandise and Wellington High School.

Thank you to Backstage Sponsor Party Vendors, the exceptional establishments of Hurricane Grill & Wings Wellington, Jordan’s Steak Bistro, Romano’s Macaroni Grill, the Art Cellar and Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse.

Our performers could not have been more phenomenal! The talents of our local superstars are amazing. If you have not heard or seen of the following, please make it a point to check them out.

Thank you to our Master of Ceremonies Wes Kain, Alex Shaw, Aliyah Pike, Alyssa Marie Coon, the Binks Forest Elementary Choir, Donna Tucci School of Dance, Jasmin Thomas, Kayden Muller, Latillia Jackson, Michaela Paige, Nicky Greed, the Palm Beach Mako Cheerleaders, Palm Beach Opera, Precision Dance Conservatory, Sarah Spiritual, Vell P. and the Wellington High School Chamber Chorus.

This event could not be possible without the exceptional volunteers from Wellington High School, the Palm Beach Central High School Key Club and the Bak Middle School of the Arts.

A very special thank you to Alyssa Morrow, to Joe Piconcelli for his talents and expertise, and his amazing staff, especially Rick Febles, Debbie Liquoiri and the Public Works Logistics Team, Wellington Mayor Anne Gerwig, Vice Mayor John McGovern and the Wellington Village Council, the Wellington Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and our President Debbie Crompton for their leadership, Richard Bogatin, Kevin Shapiro, Wilson Junior Jean, Lisa Banionis, Sharon Lasko, Stuart and Diann Hack, as well as former Mayor Darell Bowen and Roxanne Stein, who kicked off our 2016 event.

Vanilla Ice astounds us each year. His spirit of giving and dedication to our community is outstanding. His efforts and those of his team make this event possible. Each is to be commended and thanked for their generosity and for giving back to Wellington. The chamber is grateful to have the privilege of working with them!

The chamber salutes all the exhibitors, sponsors and performers for making their contribution to Wellington’s unique lifestyle, its economy and this spectacular event. We look forward to seeing you all next year. Happy Holidays!

Michela Green, Executive Director, Wellington Chamber of Commerce

