LGWCD Agrees To Jan. 17 Joint Meeting On Roads With Lox Council

The Loxahatchee Groves Water Control District Board of Supervisors has agreed to a joint meeting on roads with the Loxahatchee Groves Town Council set for Tuesday, Jan. 17 at 6 p.m.

At the LGWCD meeting on Monday, Dec. 12, District Administrator Steve Yohe said that he had received a letter from the town manager indicating that the council had agreed to that date for a meeting to be held at Loxahatchee Groves Town Hall.

The district has been trying to set a date for a joint meeting with the town for several months to resolve issues centering on the transfer of roads from the district to the town, the condition of roads being transferred and possibly providing maintenance on the roads.

The district has been in the process of transferring district roads to the town, Currently, about half of the roads in the town are still district roads.

The last planned joint meeting was cancelled due to the threat of Hurricane Matthew.

Yohe asked the board for direction to respond to the town manager on the Jan. 17 date.

A motion by Supervisor Don Widing to agree to the date carried 4-0 with Chairman Frank Schiola away from the dais.

