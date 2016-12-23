Life.Church Wellington, Faith Farm Team To Help Recovering Addicts

In appreciation of a new partnership with Life.Church Wellington, Faith Farm Ministries celebrated a $5,000 grant Wednesday, Dec. 14 that will help the nonprofit continue its mission to restore and transform the lives of people recovering from addiction.

Faith Farm Ministries is a free, faith-based, drug and alcohol addiction recovery program with 445 beds for men and women on three South Florida campuses with 1,500 acres. Faith Farm began in 1951 as an overnight rescue mission where homeless and addicted men in the streets of Fort Lauderdale could find a safe and loving place, hot meals and a place to sleep.

Today, each campus has a church, a thrift store and a live-in staff of pastors, teachers and counselors. Faith Farm’s focus on education and work training is primary with a college-accredited curriculum and a résumé-worthy work training program. For more information, visit www.faithfarm.org.

Based in Edmond, Okla., Life.Church is a multi-site church with 26 physical locations in eight states, including one in Wellington. Messages are led by Senior Pastor Craig Groeschel and are broadcast to more than 233 worship experiences each weekend. To learn more, visit www.life.church/wellington.

ABOVE: Faith Farm and Life.Church staff and clients celebrate the receipt of a $5,000 grant.

