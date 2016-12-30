Lion Country Chimps Enjoy Presents

Santa delivered presents to the chimpanzees at Lion Country Safari on Thursday, Dec. 22. Eighteen chimps on three islands received gifts from Santa provided by Chimpanzoo members, including hay, clothes, spices, food, seeds and peanuts. Produce such as mangos, grapes and bananas are chimp favorites. This is the only opportunity throughout the entire year that guests can get out of their vehicles by the chimp preserve to watch the primates receive their gifts.

