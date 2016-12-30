Mardi Gras Fest At St. Clare Catholic School Jan. 26-29

St. Clare Catholic School’s signature fundraising event, Mardi Gras, is fast approaching. It will be held from Thursday, Jan. 26 through Sunday, Jan. 29.

Mardi Gras 2017 celebrates 26 years of fun and fundraising for the school. The much-anticipated festival, will take place on St. Clare Catholic School grounds, located at 821 Prosperity Farms Road in North Palm Beach. The entire community is invited to experience this fun-filled event.

Mardi Gras is St. Clare Catholic School’s signature event. This family-friendly carnival began in 1991 and has been attended by thousands of people over the years. The St. Clare campus is brilliantly transformed from green open fields to an amazing array of rides, midway games and vendors.

Several local bands will grace the stage each night. New rides have been added to the festival, and live entertainment will provide nonstop fun to this exciting four-day event. With all of the new changes coming to Mardi Gras, many old favorites will be back as well. The putting competition is always a crowd pleaser. The Knights of Columbus world-famous cannoli will be available, and the grade level game booths will be jumping and hopping as usual.

Sponsorship opportunities are now available and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Every dollar raised will go to benefit the children of St. Clare Catholic School and assist in funding the innovative technology in St. Clare’s state-of-the-art media center.

Mardi Gras 2017 takes place from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26; noon to 11 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27 and Saturday, Jan. 28; and from 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29.

Discounted ride tickets can be purchased at St. Clare Catholic School before Jan. 25. Admission is free. Food, game and ride tickets can be purchased at the event.

For more information, call (561) 282-8968.

