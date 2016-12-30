Musical Comedy Group Olé Jan. 12 At Dolly Hand

Paul Morocco, Guillermo de Endaya and Marcial Heredia perform together in one of the most zany, unpredictable and spectacular shows in the world, and they’re bringing it to the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 12.

Olé is a wonderful celebration of music and comedy, full of surreal invention and fun. It has all the exhilarating sounds from the rhythms of flamenco to salsa, swing, blues, jazz and pop. Three Latin machos, full of fire, fight for their pride while playing, spinning and throwing their Spanish guitars.

Olé has been touring the world for 25 years. Dolly Hand is proud to present them on their first North American tour.

The Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center is located on Palm Beach State College’s Belle Glade Campus at 1977 College Drive. For more info., call the box office at (561) 993-1160 or visit www.dollyhand.org.

