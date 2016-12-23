New RehabCare Outpatient Rehab Center Opens At Cresthaven East

Referral sources, healthcare partners and staff from RehabCare, Kindred at Home, Kindred Hospital Palm Beach and Cresthaven East recently came together for a ribbon-cutting to open the new RehabCare Outpatient Rehabilitation Center in Cresthaven East’s assisted living community.

The 800-square-foot facility features state-of-the-art equipment and is staffed by RehabCare’s physical, occupational and speech/language therapists. The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, offering therapy for those in need of rehabilitation services to help facilitate their recovery from an injury or illness.

“We are excited to add RehabCare’s outpatient rehabilitation capabilities to our assisted-living community,” said Steve Delach, director of admissions/community outreach at Cresthaven East.

The center is part of Kindred’s OneSource program, offered to senior living communities, that delivers therapy through Kindred Healthcare’s RehabCare and home health services through Kindred at Home. Through OneSource, residents can access therapy and skilled nursing services from one provider.

The RehabCare Outpatient Rehabilitation Center accepts Medicare and most insurance plans for adult patients referred by physicians. The center will host an open house from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, offering health screenings, demonstrations and information on classes designed to promote good health.

Located at 5100 Cresthaven Blvd., Cresthaven East is one of the largest assisted living facilities in Florida. For more info., visit www.cresthaveneast.com.

ABOVE: A ribbon-cutting ceremony opens the new RehabCare facility.

