Palm Beach County Golf Facilities Receive National Recognitions

By at December 30, 2016 | 12:03 am | Print

The John Prince Golf Learning Center, the Osprey Point Golf Course, the Okeeheelee Golf Course and the Park Ridge Golf Course have all been awarded Top 50 honors by the Golf Range Association of America (GRAA) in its yearly ranking of the best practice ranges in the United States.

The John Prince Golf Learning Center, located in Lake Worth, was recognized as one of the Top 50 Stand-Alone Ranges, which marked the fifth-straight year that the GRAA has honored the facility with the award after naming it the “Best New Range in the United States” in 2007. The John Prince Golf Learning Center has both grass and mat hitting stations on its lighted 280-yard driving range. The range also includes 16,000 square feet of putting green, as well as a chipping green with green-side bunkers. Additionally, the facility has a fully stocked golf shop and three regulation holes to allow golfers to further hone their skills.

Osprey Point, which is in Boca Raton, was named to the Top 50 Public Ranges for the second-straight year. Osprey Point features a double-ended 300-yard driving range with grass hitting stations on both ends. Additionally, the range features more than 28,000 square feet of greens with two practice putting greens and two chipping greens.

Okeeheelee and Park Ridge each were recognized as Top 50 Public Ranges for the first time. Okeeheelee’s range features a double-ended 300-yard driving range with both grass and mat hitting stations. The practice area also features 30,000 square feet of putting green, as well as a chipping green and green-side bunkers.

Park Ridge’s practice area, which was renovated in 2014, encompasses a 330-yard double-ended driving range with chipping greens on each end. Each of the chipping greens features green-side bunkers and multiple target holes. A 10,000-square-foot putting green also features multiple target holes.

In order to receive recognition by the GRAA, golf facilities must present an application that highlights not only a wide range of amenities, but one that also shows a wide variety of available programming that benefits all levels of skill and promotes the growth of the game of golf. The GRAA recognizes the top 50 facilities in three categories — Stand-Alone, Public and Private — with the winners listed in the December issue of Golf Range Magazine.

John Prince, Osprey Point, Okeeheelee and Park Ridge are owned and operated by the Palm Beach County Parks & Recreation Department. For additional information on Palm Beach County public golf courses, visit www.pbcgolf.com.

ABOVE: The Okeeheelee Golf Course was among the Top 50 Public Ranges.

Sports

