Pasquale Completes Football Career At Guilford College

A.J. Pasquale, a Kings Academy graduate from Wellington, recently completed his fourth and final football season at Guilford College. A six-foot, 200-pound quarterback, Pasquale missed most of his senior season due to injury, but recovered in time to start the Quakers’ Senior Day game against Bridgewater College. He played in four career contests as a reserve quarterback. Pasquale is scheduled to earn his bachelor’s degree from Guilford in sport management in May. The Quakers recorded a 27-13 record in his tenure, the second-best four-year mark in school history.

