PBC Legislative Delegation Hearing Dec. 19

State Sen. Bobby Powell Jr., chair of the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation, has announced that the delegation’s final public hearing and local bill hearing will take place Monday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dolly Hand Cultural Arts Center on the Palm Beach State College Belle Glade campus.

“These hearings are specifically designed to encourage the public to personally address the legislators on their concerns and issues involving state government,” Powell said.

This is the third of the three public hearings held by the delegation prior to the 2017 legislative session. For more info., call the delegation office at (561) 355-2406.

Briefs