PBSO Officer Visits Wellington El Pre-K

Recently, Wellington Sheriff’s Deputy Dwayne Brown visited Pre-K students at Wellington Elementary School. Brown spoke to the students about the role of a law enforcement officer, staying safe and what his tools are used for. Brown also discussed bicycle safety and wearing a helmet. The students got to tour his PBSO vehicle. Brown pronounced each of them “Junior Deputy Sheriffs” and gave them a gold sheriff badge. Shown above, Cathy Eckstein (left) and her VPK class with Diane Schumacher, Brown, Debra Dragunat and Anna Menzel.

