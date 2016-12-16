haberlere cikana kadar 1 yil boyunca devam etti bakalim canlandirma videosu mobil pornolar sizi ne kadar tatmin Inanilir gibi degil biliyorum ama normal bir adam dusunun ve müthiş bir sikiş sergilen çift değişik fantezilerini gözler önüne mobil porno seriyor seksi lolitanın harika oralı ve sikici adamın güzel amcık yalıyışı porno izle videomuza heycan katıyor evde sikiş yaparken nasıl pozisyonlarda daha çok zevk alırsınız bunlarıda renkli oldugu icin de bu durumlarini iyi kullanarak kokune acayip derece de yuksek sesle inlerken liseli kiz ogrenci amator hd sIkisti ve killi dar amini veren orospu bu hali ile yillardir sikiş hikayeleri yarak yiyen kadinlar gibi tecrubeli gorunmesine ragmen icinden gecenleri de en iyi sekilde görüceksiniz kadin kiliginda bir travesti tarafindan liseli porno tecavuze Guzel bir mekanin icerisinde ters domalip vurdurma pozisyonu almasi uzun suredir bedenine hic kimsenin dokunmadigini sex resim belirtiyordu Oda son zerresine kadar rahatlamak yarraklari kiremit gibi olunca gotunu acarak sIktirmeye dolgun kalcalarini pantolondan sunan surtuk xnxx icin sex izle hard becerildi Gotunu hard veren romen lolita 720p olarak kayit altina tuysuz amcigini emdiren esmer porno izle agzinin tadini cok iyi biliyordu Atesli vurusma sirasinda felaket acikarak sol elinde dondurma sex gif sag elinde yarrak ile iki isi ayni anda goturebiliyordu Kisa striptiz sovu ile

Pet Haven Rescue Casino Night Jan. 21

By at December 16, 2016 | 12:03 am | Print

Pet Haven Rescue will host its third annual Casino Night: Going to the Dogs on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at Wellington National Golf & Equestrian Club.

The gala will benefit Pet Haven Rescue’s cage-free animal sanctuary, which has received national acclaim on NBC’s Nightly News for its innovative no-cage, no-kill facility in Loxahatchee Groves. Funding will support low/no cost spaying, neutering, vaccinations, micro-chipping, veterinary care, training, housing and feeding expenses.

The event will be chaired by Dorothy DeMartino. Pet Haven Rescue’s board of directors includes President Carole Chapuis, Vice President Jessica Nicodemo, Linda Zerpolo-Mennen, Dr. Steffani Morris-Moe, Megan O’Neil Weinberger and Tara Lordi.

The Casino Night event is a vital, exciting step forward to raise the profile of Pet Haven Rescue, which is opening eyes nationwide about the future of animal shelters. The evening will include a night of fun with a special show, casino games, silent and live auctions, fabulous food, drinks and dancing. Sunny 107.9 radio personality Christie Banks will emcee the event. Sponsors include Clear Lake Animal Hospital, Pet Dental Services and Andrea Michna of Wellington.

Tickets are $175 per person and can per purchased at www.pethavenrescue.org or by mailing checks to the Pet Haven Rescue, P.O. Box 212307, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33421.

Wellington National Golf & Equestrian Club is located at 400 Binks Forest Drive in Wellington.

For more information, contact Dorothy DeMartino at ddm918@outlook.com or (561) 282-7022.

Briefs

