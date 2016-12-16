Pet Haven Rescue Casino Night Jan. 21

Pet Haven Rescue will host its third annual Casino Night: Going to the Dogs on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m. at Wellington National Golf & Equestrian Club.

The gala will benefit Pet Haven Rescue’s cage-free animal sanctuary, which has received national acclaim on NBC’s Nightly News for its innovative no-cage, no-kill facility in Loxahatchee Groves. Funding will support low/no cost spaying, neutering, vaccinations, micro-chipping, veterinary care, training, housing and feeding expenses.

The event will be chaired by Dorothy DeMartino. Pet Haven Rescue’s board of directors includes President Carole Chapuis, Vice President Jessica Nicodemo, Linda Zerpolo-Mennen, Dr. Steffani Morris-Moe, Megan O’Neil Weinberger and Tara Lordi.

The Casino Night event is a vital, exciting step forward to raise the profile of Pet Haven Rescue, which is opening eyes nationwide about the future of animal shelters. The evening will include a night of fun with a special show, casino games, silent and live auctions, fabulous food, drinks and dancing. Sunny 107.9 radio personality Christie Banks will emcee the event. Sponsors include Clear Lake Animal Hospital, Pet Dental Services and Andrea Michna of Wellington.

Tickets are $175 per person and can per purchased at www.pethavenrescue.org or by mailing checks to the Pet Haven Rescue, P.O. Box 212307, Royal Palm Beach, FL 33421.

Wellington National Golf & Equestrian Club is located at 400 Binks Forest Drive in Wellington.

For more information, contact Dorothy DeMartino at ddm918@outlook.com or (561) 282-7022.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Twitter



Briefs