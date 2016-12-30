Polo Park Student Excels In Geometry
Congratulations to Christina Cordell, an eighth-grade geometry student at Polo Park Middle School in Wellington, for being among the November winners of Math Nation. Cordell earned the prize for having the most Karma Points on the Geometry Wall. She won by helping other students in the State of Florida solve geometry problems. Cordell showed them the first step or directed them to a video that explained the related concept.