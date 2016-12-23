Program For Stepfamilies In January

The Palm Beach County Cooperative Extension Service will offer “Smart Steps: Embrace the Journey” during the month of January.

The Smart Steps program helps remarried and re-partnered families adjust to lifestyle changes. Topics covered include parenting in a stepfamily, strengthening the couple, legal and financial issues, and managing multiple households.

The program will be held Tuesdays in January (Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31) from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cooperative Extension Service office located at the Clayton Hutcheson Agricultural Complex (559 N. Military Trail, West Palm Beach).

Attendees must register by Monday, Jan. 2 at www.smartcouples.org. For more info., call (561) 233-1742.

Briefs