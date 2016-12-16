Promising Revenue Benefits In Acreage Incorporation Study

If The Acreage were to incorporate, it would draw about $15 million in revenue, with only about $10 million to spend, and no ad valorem tax in its first years.

That was the summary of a feasibility study done by a group of Florida Atlantic University professors at the request of Preserve the Lifestyle of The Acreage Now (PLAN), which presented the study to about 50 residents on Monday at the Acreage library.

The meeting was part of a series that will include reviews of a proposed charter and other documents required for incorporation.

PLAN organizer Brett Taylor said the study and related documents will be submitted to the Palm Beach County Legislative Delegation for approval, and then go to legislative committees in Tallahassee for review before returning for final approval by the county delegation. It will then head back to Tallahassee for approval by both houses of the legislature and signing by the governor.

If it gets that it far, it would be put to a referendum by Acreage voters in 2018.

To make that happen, the deadline for submission of documents is July 2017.

“The feasibility study is the first step toward incorporation,” Taylor said.

Scott Barnwell reviewed the feasibility study done by Clifford McCue & Associates.

The study states that The Acreage satisfies a significant majority of the requirements for incorporation, including the size, density and boundaries of the area. Further, a proposed five-year plan shows that there is sufficient fiscal capacity to successfully run the town due to existing and future development.

Part of the requirements are that the area be contiguous. Barnwell noted that the creation of the City of Westlake divided The Acreage into two parts, but an easement connecting the two parts makes them technically contiguous.

Another requirement is that the area must have a total population of at least 1,500 and less than 75,000. The Acreage had a population of 38,696 in the 2010 Census, and the projected population is 40,378 in 2016. The required population density is 1.5 people per acre. The Acreage, at 34.63 square miles and using the population figure from 2010, gives it a density of 1.746 per acre.

Another requirement is that the area have a minimum distance of 2 miles from the boundaries of an existing municipality. Palm Beach County in 1990 designated The Acreage as a unified planning area, so The Acreage should be exempt from that rule, Barnwell said.

The new municipality must also have a proposed municipal charter, which will be reviewed at PLAN’s next meeting in January.

Although a proposed charter is not complete, Barnwell said that the plan is for a council-manager form of government with five council members with term limits.

Altogether, The Acreage is about 22,000 acres. A contest in 1994 suggested 60 new names for the community, but residents decided to stay with “The Acreage,” Barnwell said. A large majority of the community is zoned agricultural-residential, but the largest land use is single-family residential.

“The Acreage needs to preserve its rural community,” he said. “Unfortunately, we have had to grapple with historic rapid growth.”

The incorporation statutes require services, including parks, schools, utilities, police and fire protection, which is already provided through the county and the Indian Trail Improvement District, he said.

Several schools serve The Acreage, although most are outside its boundaries. Indian Trail provides about a dozen parks. Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue Station 26 is within The Acreage’s boundaries. The station at the Grove Marketplace shopping center is now within the City of Westlake.

As for future growth, Barnwell said most of the undeveloped parcels are scattered throughout the area.

The Acreage currently receives most of its services from Palm Beach County, including law enforcement by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office and fire protection by Palm Beach County Fire-Rescue. Police protection would be expanded by contract if The Acreage incorporates and is paid for by subsequent increased revenue sources. Fire-rescue is already funded through the county’s municipal services taxing unit (MSTU).

If incorporated, The Acreage would be a full-service town with continued protection through the county and ITID, Barnwell said.

The anticipated cost the first year of incorporation would be about $10,480,000, with the PBSO accounting for about $3,250,000 with expanded service.

Due to revenue sharing, ad valorem taxes would be zero the first three years, but by state statute, the town would be required to levy a minimum ad valorem tax in fiscal year 2021-22, which would generate an estimated $797,668 at a cost of about $60 per household, according to the report.

If incorporated, The Acreage would begin receiving state revenue sharing in 2018. If residents do not approve incorporation, services would remain under ITID and the county.

“Basically, this shows that The Acreage has enough revenue to incorporate,” Taylor said.

The entire feasibility study can be found online at www.preservetheacreagenow.com/documents.

Acreage/Loxahatchee News