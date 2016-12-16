Registration Open For Men’s Softball League

Wellington’s Parks & Recreation Department is now taking registrations for the Spring Men’s Softball D League, lower and upper divisions. New teams can sign up for available spots beginning Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Participants must be age 18 years or older. Games are played on Tuesdays and Thursdays, with 14 regular season games, and a single-elimination tournament at the end of the season. The cost to register is $600 per team, and the deadline to register is Wednesday, Jan. 4, or as the league fills.

A mandatory managers meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Village Park Gym (11700 Pierson Road).

For more information, visit the Wellington Parks & Recreation “Adult Athletics” page at www.wellingtonfl.gov/playing, or call (561) 791-4005.

