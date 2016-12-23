Registration Open For Spring Girls Softball

The Wellington Parks & Recreation Department is now taking registrations for the Spring Girls Softball league. All levels of players are welcome to join the program for girls ages 4 to 14 as of Jan. 1. Games will be played at the Tiger Shark Cove softball complex, located at 13800 Greenbriar Blvd.

The 2017 Spring League features a new Future Stars division for girls ages 4 to 6. Future Stars is an instructional division designed to introduce girls to the sport of softball.

The deadline to register for the Spring Girls Softball league is Jan. 18. The cost to register is $65 for residents and $75 for non-residents for the Future Stars division, and $85 for residents and $106 for non-residents for all other age groups.

For more info., call (561) 791-4005 or visit www.wellingtonfl.gov/athletics.

Briefs