Relay For Life Team Party At RPBHS

Relay for Life of the Western Communities held a team party on Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Royal Palm Beach High School media center. This year’s goal is to raise $85,000 and get 65 teams to participate. “Cruisin’ for a Cure” will be the 2017 theme, and teams will pick ports of call and team names. There were door prizes and light refreshments. The Relay for Life will be held March 11, 2017 at South Florida fairgrounds. For more info., contact Lisa Noel at (561) 650-0129.

Around Town Royal Palm Beach